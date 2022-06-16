Commodores

Former FIBArk commodores Kim Bouldin (2016), Donna Rhoads (1997), Burma DeFarges (1984) and Bonnie Schwam (2000) attend the kick-off party for the 2022 FIBArk weekend Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant to begin FIBArk festivities and competition. At an opening ceremony commodores and board members honored this year’s FIBArk Hall of Fame inductee, Denny Lee, who could not attend, and paid tribute to the first female commodore, Jeanne Foster (1978) and 2009 commodore Patrick Lee Hawkins, both of whom died in the last year.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

The calendar may not agree but Salida’s summer season has begun.

Salida SteamPlant patio was filled with FIBArk VIPs as former commodores sported white shirts with epaulets and commodore hats, hobnobbing with FIBArk board members, friends and family.

Female commodores, Burma DeFarges (1984), Donna Rhoads (1997), Bonnie Schwam (2000) and Kim Bouldin (2016) visited with attendees and welcomed another in their midst with 2022 commodore Susan Dempsey Hughes.

The first female commodore, Jeanne Foster (1978), died this past year as well as another former commodore, Patrick Lee Hawkins.

Both were honored at an opening ceremony.

Rhoads announced this year’s FIBArk Hall of Fame inductee, Denny Lee, whom Rhoads called a pioneer, an advancer of whitewater sports and a champion.

Lee, who came to Salida in 1986  began the now iconic “kayak wall” in the alley next to his building on F Street.

Rhoads said Lee, who was unable to attend the festivities accepted his nomination to the hall of fame.

Today’s sport events include the Tenderfoot Hill Climb at First and F streets as runners race up Tenderfoot Mountain and back. Registration costs $25 at 5 p.m. on today. Open to all ages.

At 6:30 p.m. – FIBArk Raft Rodeo at Salida Whitewater Park features rafting teams competing, often in costume, with prizes awarded for silly moves.

