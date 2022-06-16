The calendar may not agree but Salida’s summer season has begun.
Salida SteamPlant patio was filled with FIBArk VIPs as former commodores sported white shirts with epaulets and commodore hats, hobnobbing with FIBArk board members, friends and family.
Female commodores, Burma DeFarges (1984), Donna Rhoads (1997), Bonnie Schwam (2000) and Kim Bouldin (2016) visited with attendees and welcomed another in their midst with 2022 commodore Susan Dempsey Hughes.
The first female commodore, Jeanne Foster (1978), died this past year as well as another former commodore, Patrick Lee Hawkins.
Both were honored at an opening ceremony.
Rhoads announced this year’s FIBArk Hall of Fame inductee, Denny Lee, whom Rhoads called a pioneer, an advancer of whitewater sports and a champion.
Lee, who came to Salida in 1986 began the now iconic “kayak wall” in the alley next to his building on F Street.
Rhoads said Lee, who was unable to attend the festivities accepted his nomination to the hall of fame.
Today’s sport events include the Tenderfoot Hill Climb at First and F streets as runners race up Tenderfoot Mountain and back. Registration costs $25 at 5 p.m. on today. Open to all ages.
At 6:30 p.m. – FIBArk Raft Rodeo at Salida Whitewater Park features rafting teams competing, often in costume, with prizes awarded for silly moves.
