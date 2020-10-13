Coloradans will have plenty of choices on their national ballots, with 24 pairs running for president and vice president, eight candidates for U.S. Senator and four candidates for Colorado’s 5th congressional district, among others.
The candidates for president and vice president include:
• Incumbent Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – Republican Party.
• Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – Democratic Party.
• Don Blankenship and William Mohr – American Constitution Party.
• Bill Hammons and Eric Bodenstab – Unity Party of Colorado.
• Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker – Green Party.
• Blake Huber and Frank Atwood – Approval Voting Party.
• Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen – Libertarian Party.
• Brian Carroll and Amar Patel – American Solidarity Party.
• Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace – Unaffiliated.
• Phil Collins and Billy Joe Parker – Prohibition Party.
• Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson – Alliance Party.
• Dario Hunter and Dawn Neptune Adams – Progressive Party.
• Princess Khadijah Maryam Jacob-Fambro and Khadijah Maryam Jacob Sr. – Unaffiliated.
• Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett – Socialist Workers Party.
• Joseph Kishore and Norissa Santa Cruz – Socialist Equality Party.
• Kyle Kenley Kopitke and Nathan Re Vo Sorenson – Independent American Party.
• Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman – Party for Socialism and Liberation.
• Joe McHugh and Elizabeth Storm – Unaffiliated.
• Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard – Unaffiliated.
• Jordan “Cancer” Scott and Jennifer Tepool – Unaffiliated.
• Kanye West and Michelle Tidball – Unaffiliated.
• Kasey Wells and Rachel Wells –No party affiliation.
• Todd Cella and Timothy Bryan Cella – Independent.
• Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior – Unaffiliated / no party affiliation.
On the ballot for U.S. Senator is:
• Incumbent Cory Gardner – Republican Party.
• John W. Hickenlooper – Democratic Party.
• Daniel Doyle – Approval Voting Party.
• Stephan “Seku” Evans – Unity Party of Colorado.
• Raymon Anthony Doane – Libertarian Party.
• Danny Skelly – Unaffiliated.
• Bruce Lohmiller – Green Party.
• Michael Sanchez – Unaffiliated.
Running for Colorado’s 5th congressional district are:
• Incumbent Doug Lamborn – Republican Party.
• Jillian Freeland – Democratic Party.
• Ed Duffett – Libertarian Party.
• Rebecca Keltie – Unity Party of Colorado.
• Marcus Allen Murphy – Unaffiliated.
Jim Wilson, who represented Colorado House District 60 for years, will be stepping down due to term limits. Running to fill his seat will be:
• Ron Hanks – Republican Party.
• Lori Boydston – Democratic Party.
Voters will also decide on a district attorney for the 11th Judicial District:
• Linda Stanley – Republican Party.
• Kaitlin Turner – Democratic Party.
In Chaffee County, there are three candidates for county commissioner District 1:
• Incumbent Keith Baker – Democratic Party.
• Hannah Hannah – Republican Party.
• Bonnie Davis – Libertarian Party.
Incumbent Greg Felt, county commissioner for District 2, is running unopposed.
Finally, voters will be asked on retaining Colorado judges. This will be a yes or no vote to allow the judge to keep their seat or not.
Justices include:
• Melissa Hart – Colorado Supreme Court.
• Carlos A Samour Jr. – Colorado Supreme Court.
• Ted C. Tow III – Colorado Court of Appeals.
• Craig R. Welling – Colorado Court of Appeals.
