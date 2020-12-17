Ski Cooper opens for season

A small, socially-distanced crowd gathered at the entrance of the 10th Mountain Division Double Chair last Wednesday for Ski Cooper’s opening day.
Locals and travelers alike waited at Ski Cooper’s base for the mountain’s first lift to power up for the 2020-2021 season — a season altered by a global pandemic.
After Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order last spring that required all ski resorts to shut down in response to COVID-19, the industry braced for an uncertain future and resorts began planning for the upcoming winter.
To prepare for operation this season, Ski Cooper joined a coalition of ski areas throughout the state that shared ideas and operating plans meant to keep participants safe and mountains open, Ski Cooper President and General Manager Dan Torsell told the Herald.
As part of the altered operations, Ski Cooper opted for a later-than-normal and mid-week opening day in an effort to see what was working at other mountains and reduce crowding, Dana Johnson, Cooper’s director of marketing and sales, said.
Though Dec. 9 marked a test run of sorts, the changes to this season’s operations will extend beyond opening day.
This year, all tickets have to be purchased in advance and capacity is limited based on how many people can be on the mountain while maintaining distance in lift lines and indoor spaces. Walk-up ticket sales remain off the table for now.
Ticket holders must access the base through one point of entry next to the Mountain Lodge. There, Ski Cooper employees check tickets and monitor how many people are on the grounds.
Once skiers and riders are in, their experience from years past will look different as the mountain has adopted efforts to maximize space, minimize contact and keep people moving.
Social distancing markers are affixed at six-foot intervals throughout the lift lines and indoor spaces, and masks are required while indoors, in lift lines, on lifts, and anywhere that social distance cannot be maintained. Indoor space has been modified to allow for distanced seating, and indoor foot traffic is one-directional.
While families can take lessons together, group ski school is not being offered. Rentals will still be available, though the process has been altered to minimize the amount of contact people have with equipment.
Uphill access, free in years past, requires a pass this season in an attempt to regulate the number of people on the hill, and the mountain’s Chicago Ridge snowcat operation is suspended.
