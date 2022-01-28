Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 Community Awards Wednesday with a video.
Chamber Executive Director Lori Roberts said that, as with last year, they decided to do an alternative to the usual ceremony due to COVID-19.
“I think the video went very well,” Roberts said. “We were able to meet with some winners at the Salida SteamPlant, while we met with others off-site. It was nice to talk to them and get their personal stories.”
Don Kaess Sr., owner and founder of Y&K Excavation since 1972, won the Cornerstone Award, which recognizes an individual who has provided long-term community support and dedication.
Kaess and his company have worked on many projects throughout Salida and Chaffee County over the years, including helping build the county fairgrounds and baseball fields at Marvin Park.
“We’re just so happy to be here,” Kaess said during his interview. “This whole town has been good to us. We’re just thankful we could come here, be here and make a living here. It just keeps getting better and better, and we just thank the Lord that we’ve been able to do this here.”
Jim Wilson was awarded the From the Heart Award, given for generosity of spirit and volunteerism.
Wilson served as Salida School District superintendent before going on to serve as District 60 representative in the Colorado General Assembly from 2013-2020.
“It’s really quite humbling and quite an honor to be selected for this award, and I really appreciate Art Gentile for nominating me for it and the chamber for recognizing me,” Wilson said. “It’s been a long time, since like 1982, Kristi and I stood outside the Patio Pancake and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be a neat place to live?’
“Who would ever imagine it would come to this, that I would be able to serve the school district as superintendant for nine years, and then go on to be elected to state legislature and continue as the ranking member on the House Education Committee and to be able to not only serve people not only in the state of Colorado but more importantly here in Chaffee County.”
Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County was named Man of the Year, and Dominique Naccarato, executive director of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and recently elected to Salida City Council, was named Woman of the Year.
“Many thanks to all the past persons of the year and those who thought I deserved this award,” Naccarato said. “Thanks to GARNA and the community at the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for teaching me so much about stewardship and volunteerism.
“Thanks so much to Americorps, which taught me how to give back, and so many thanks to all of our Americorps members who give back every day in our community.
“Thanks to my aunt Karin Naccarato for teaching me about family and community.
“Thank you so much to my husband, Chris Naccarato, and my daughter, Nieve, for all of their support, and thanks so much to all you future persons of the year. I see you out there giving back every day. You’re next.”
Beaulieu said, “It’s an honor to be recognized for this award, but the real winners are our board, our staff, our volunteers and our investors. For more than 16 years we have worked together to make Chaffee County the best place to be a kid. Youth development works here in Chaffee County because so many give their time, their talents and their treasures, because they just love kids. Thank you.”
Chaffee County Public Health was named the 2021 Business of the Year. Director Andrea Carlstrom and her team of Amily Anderson, Cassondra Franco and Sandra Morgan accepted the award together.
“On behalf of Chaffee County Public Heath, we are honored and grateful for the recognition of the 2021 Business of the Year award. Your community support means so much to us. We work to protect the community that we love. Thank you, Chaffee County, for pursuing health and wellness.”
Anita Kudasic, owner of American Classic Inn, won the award for Entrepreneur of the Year.
“I am beyond honored to be receiving this award in a place and community as special as Salida,” Kudasic said during her video interview. “Being Entrepreneur of the Year, especially for hospitality, like I said, is an honor.
“My entire family has been involved in Salida and the community for over 30 years. We are very grateful to everyone who has helped us and supported us.
Me personally, I would like to thank all of my family and friends that have helped us with the purchase and renovation of the motel. You guys have made all the difference of us. And the chamber, all the members and the board, thank you so much. This is truly an honor.”
The Vaqueros’ “Wanted” award, given to a group or individual who has made notable strides in promoting Salida and the county, was give to Salida Sunrise Rotary Club.
Dave Anderson and Steve O’Neill accepted the award for the club.
“We appreciate the Vaqueros and the community for this award,” Anderson said. “Salida Sunrise Rotary is one of two rotary clubs in Salida, with over 100 members.
“We are proud to have provided over $125,000 in student scholarships over the last 10 years, as well as $100,000 in community grants and $50,000 to our Discovery Imagination Library.”
“This library program is where we provide books to children every month from ages 0-5,” O’Neill said. “We’ve serviced 890 children within our community and given out over 23,000 kids’ books. It’s been a wonderful program for the community.”
The video, which runs about eight minutes, can be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8bQ4H1Ok-Q&t=3s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.