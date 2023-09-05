Dear Editor:
The price of progress in Salida is now bringing us another new, dense development. This time the proposal is located at 6907 County Road 105, not long ago a sleepy rural road. The plan calls for allowing 69 residential units on a 2-acre parcel. Originally, 36 was allowed by code.
I could say that I hate what supposed “progress” is doing to my formerly quaint neighborhood. I could say that while the parking for this project exceeds code, in practice there will not be enough parking. I could say that the overflow will clog passage on CR 105. I could say the developer says that most of the 69 units will be studios, justifying more units because many units are small. I could say this important fact is glaringly absent from City of Salida documentation.
I could say all these things, but I want to say something else.
Last year, in the lot directly adjacent to the proposed 69 units, the Salida Ridge Development opened. Included were two 24-unit buildings designated as low-income housing. Everyone in local government was so proud of the achievement. I’d like to know what incentives were provided by local taxpayers to help construct these buildings, because we did not get our money’s worth. Why does it appear that the vast majority of the new tenants in these 48 units came from outside Chaffee County? Many locals who applied to these buildings were turned away. Are we subsidizing a number of Section 8-qualified families from elsewhere to further strain our already burdened social safety net?
Further, since these buildings were occupied, the crime rate in my neighborhood spiked. Police and emergency calls are now a frequent occurrence. Tired of my mail being stolen, after years of receiving my mail at home, I had to take a P.O. box. Delivery workers and residents feel unsafe.
Can either the City of Salida or the Chaffee Housing Authority tell us who moved into Saddle Ridge and where they came from? Can the Salida police quantify the booming crime rate all over town, which is going unreported by the press? Before the government continually demands that citizens finance their affordable housing schemes, shouldn’t they analyze what has already been done, to learn from past mistakes?
Sorry, locals first. We are too small a town to try to fix everyone else’s problems.
Nancy Dominick,
Salida
