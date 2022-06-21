Chaffee County commissioners will consider filing a protest to the potential abandonment of the Town of St. Elmo Water Right during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The topic may require adjournment to executive session to receive legal advice on the subject.
Commissioners will hear second reading of the updated Fire Ban Ordinance 2022-02. Language was included to cover campsite areas on state land not covered by the current document.
Commissioners will consider ratification of a memorandum of understanding with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
They also will consider the Sustainable Development Plan management proposals.
Also on the agenda are:
• Renewal of retail marijuana optional premises cultivation licenses for Go Rule Inc. and Antero Sciences LLC.
• A special event liquor license for Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.
• Ratification of a letter of support for Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.’s Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale grant application.
• A letter of support of a concept for a Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association ice rink.
Commissioners will also discuss potential dates for a joint meeting with Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
The meeting will be at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. and online at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
