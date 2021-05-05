Chaffee County Sheriff’s office will have a press conference at 3 p.m. today in which John Spezze is expected to announce the arrest of Barry Morphew, husband of Suzanne Morphew.
Suzanne, 49, has been missing since Mother’s Day weekend 2020. Front Range news stations are reporting interviews with Suzanne’s family who are talking about the arrest.
Spezze made no reference in a earlier press release about the arrest but said he and 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley planed to make a “major announcement in the Suzanne Morphew investigation.”
Spezze wrote in a press release that he and Stanley will provide brief comments and take a handful of questions from the media at the press conference. No information will be released prior to the briefing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.