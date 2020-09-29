Discovered evidence turned over to CBI, FBI

Volunteers returned to Dead Horse Gulch Friday and turned their attention to the St. Elmo area in the search for clues to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew of Maysville.
Searchers met at 8 a.m. Friday at Crossroads Visitors Center parking lot in Poncha Springs to split into teams and head to each search location.
Morphew went missing from her Maysville home May 10, when she went for a bike ride and never returned.
Her brother, Andy Moorman, of Indiana, is leading the five-day search for evidence with the help of several hundred volunteers.
Moorman said Friday he was headed to participate in searching Dry Lake and other ponds near the Morphew residence, north of Angel of Shavano campground near U.S. 50 and CR 225.
Thursday searchers covered more than 400 linear miles examining the terrain behind the Morphew property according to an app tracking the searchers’ movements.
That includes searchers moving back and forth across the search area, stated Karen Smith of Profiling Evil, which was providing technological support during the search.
Searchers continued to work the area Saturday.
By Sunday searchers had covered 5,400 linear miles according to the tracking app.
Sunday Barry Morphew allowed Moorman, another man and a dog team to access and investigate the Morphew property which Moorman said they searched thoroughly.
In an interview on Profiling Evil’s YouTube channel Sunday evening Moorman said the search, which continues through today, has used volunteers on horseback, dogs and drones to cover the search area.
All evidence discovered, including cadaver dog hits were turned over to Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel to evaluate and process.
Mike King of Profiling Evil stated more than 700 volunteers, nearly ¾ of whom were locals and the rest from all across the country, have assisted in the search, which began Thursday.
