The Salida High School boys’ basketball team broke a 19 game losing streak against Colorado Springs Christian School on Lion turf Wednesday, winning 65-50, not accomplished since 2009.
The first quarter was pretty tight, coach Adam Christensen said, but in the second the Spartans stretched their lead and by the third started dominated, holding their grip throughout the fourth quarter.
“It’s a really good feeling to finally break that streak,” Christensen said.
The Lady Spartan girls’ basketball team fought hard against the undefeated Colorado Springs Christian School Lions on the road Wednesday, losing 44-21.
The second quarter was their best, coach Keith Wyatt said, up until which it was a 1 to 2 point game.
During the second quarter, one of the Spartan’s top players, senior Sarah Chick rolled her ankle, throwing the team for a loop.
Wyatt said he was most impressed by the way the team kept fighting despite the setback.
