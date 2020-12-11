Salida police officers arrested Scott Andrew Wilkins, 31, of Moffat, Nov. 30, on charges of failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Tyler Willingham, 28, of Howard, was arrested Nov. 29, on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman and crimes against an at risk adult or juvenile – theft no force. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 49, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 28, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Jamar Dennis Anthony Daley, 25, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 25, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice.
Robert Jareth Pierce, 32, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 27, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and identity theft – use of financial device. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Brian Casey Stevenson, 46, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 24, on charges of third degree simple assault, child abuse – negligence and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Jesse Jaiden Hawk Shafer, 22, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 24, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Justin Weeks Jimmerson, 40, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 23, on charges of first degree criminal trespass, third degree simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Casey Paul Goehl, 29, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 21, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Billy Joe Williams, 45, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 20, on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks, resisting arrest and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond on the first three charges and in lieu of $100,000 bail on the fourth.
Cedar Sage Schley, 44, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested Nov. 18, on charges of careless driving, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 28, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 18, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Angelo Joseph DeLora, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 18, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Margaret Milett Zemach, 63, of Denver, was arrested Nov. 17, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Ross J. Hague, 53, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 16, on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Hope Eleanor Adams, 24, of Poncha Springs, was arrested Nov. 15, on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 26, of Salida, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Mia Nichole Molinar, 31, of Del Norte, was arrested Nov. 14, on charges of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and second degree burglary. She wash held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Khanief McMillan, 20, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested Nov. 13, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Jakob Walker, 41, of Moffat, was arrested Nov. 10, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Joseph Daniel Stevenson, 37, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 9, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strike, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Tambrae Marie Deleo, 34, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 8, on charges of third degree criminal trespass and theft. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jimmy Charles Donner, 52, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 6, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Alexander S. Hobson, 27, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 5, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Dayton Jaleigha Jennings, 25, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 5, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jamar Daley, 25, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 2, on a charge flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cody Eugene Cellentani, 28, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 2, on charges of driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both and speeding 5-9 miles over the prima facie limit. He was held without bond.
Matthew Lee Masters, 29, of Villa Grove, was arrested Nov. 2, on charges of driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both and failure to provide evidence of insurance upon request. He was held without bond.
John Albert Daugherty, 46, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 1, on charges of displaying expired license plates, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), failure to provide evidence of insurance upon request and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lynnette Rachelle Quintana, 20, of Romeo, was arrested Oct. 30, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Manuel Victor Vigil, 24, of Alamosa, was arrested Oct. 30, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Louis Richard Vigil, 27, of Alamosa, was arrested Oct. 30, on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, open marijuana container in a motor vehicle and theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brian Andrew Stephens, 30, of Salida was arrested Oct. 28, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Mary Teresa Guilfoyle, 60, of Alma, was arrested Oct. 24, on charges of drinking from an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Peter Michael Klein, 44, of Moffat, was arrested Oct. 22, on charges of opening a door into a lane of traffic when not safe/and interfered with traffic, failure to park as close as practical to the edge of the shoulder, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 28, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 21, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Joshua Darrell Frye, 48, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 20, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
