Salidans flocked to Salida Community Center Thursday for a different kind of community Thanksgiving meal.
Cars started lining up about 11 a.m. for the meal pick-up that was scheduled to start at noon.
Earlier in the morning, about 250 meals were delivered by volunteers to seniors and those who could not make it to the community center.
The auto line for the pick-up meals stretched more than a block up F Street as people waited to retrieve their meals.
Some neighborhoods sent one driver to pick up meals for several families.
Volunteer Dave Kirchner said the pick-up service was similar to what Salida Community Center does for the monthly food program and the initial meal delivery was similar to what they’ve done for Christmas in the past.
Salida City Council member and volunteer Dan Shore praised the organization of the operation.
“The system is brilliant,” he said as he held out a box for a serving of turkey in the assembly line set up to serve meals.
Food came out of the kitchen in a steady stream as the serving line and volunteers boxed up the meals quickly to be passed on to the next car.
Between those serving meals at the community enter and those delivering meals more than 80 volunteers helped out with the operation.
Organizer Elaine Allemang estimated more than 600 meals were served Thursday using about 450 pounds of turkey breast.
Meals also included green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and stuffing with gravy, a roll, cranberry sauce and dessert.
Even though the event officially ended at 2 p.m. some folks were still able to get a meal as clean up was going on as late at 3:30 p.m.
Allemang said the meal distribution went well and she thought it was a success.
She said many volunteers were first timers and they did a great job.
Allemang also thanked a number of individuals and organizations that helped make the Thanksgiving meal possible including: Jeff Yost and Ira Curry, who along with Allemang did the cooking, Burmac Enterprises and SYSCO Foods for food donations, Jeanine Zeman for organizing all the volunteers, Collegiate Peaks Bank for making phone calls, Don Potts of Shallots who ordered the food and loaned meat slicers for the turkey, and all those who made donations to support the meal.
