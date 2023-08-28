Gardunio aims for week-to-week improvement

The Salida High School boys’ golf team is younger than last year but has been hard at work over the summer and is committed to the sport, coach Phil Gardunio said.
Gardunio is in his third year coaching golf at Salida High School, having taken the role over from Mike Coscarella.
This is his 31st year coaching and instructing in general, however, and he is also a physical education teacher at the elementary school. Gardunio has spent 22 years coaching football and stopped eight years ago before this position came up.
Gardunio is originally from Salida and has been golfing recreationally since his early 20s. He attended college at Metro State University in Denver where he studied human performance, or physical education, and sports.
Building rapport and strong relationships with students is one of Gardunio’s strong values, he said, as is building a love of the sport. “My ultimate goal is for every one of the kids to play golf for the rest of their life.”
In addition to being good golfers, Gardunio said he hopes the students come away with great citizenship, work ethic, are sound academically and become good people.
The team has lost a couple of good players from last season, he said, but “we’re excited about our depth and hope that depth will result in a successful season.”
“I have about five or six of them that really committed to the game of golf this summer,” he said. “We were kind of at a point where we were looking very young and inexperienced, but we were able to overcome that this summer. We want to see improvement on a week-to-week basis.”
The biggest challenge for this season, he said, is making sure the athletes all get to play in enough tournaments. With 23 golfers, the team is spread thin, as there are not enough offerings at the junior varsity level.
The season has been good so far, with their first Tri-Peaks League tournament behind them, at which they tied for first with Colorado Spring Christian School. Gardunio said this puts them in a position to potentially win the league. Last season, the team achieved second place in the Tri-Peaks League.
“I’m looking forward to my golfers improving every week,” he said. “I think they’ve got a good relationship with each other that makes for an enjoyable season for us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.