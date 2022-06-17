The Rev. Matthew Molesky, who was approved as the new head of Grace Church about three months ago, said he believes one of his more important jobs is “helping people move one step closer to Jesus.”
“My position is, I love the Bible,” Molesky said. “I think it has everything we need for abundant life. The word of God, loving Jesus, helping people move one step closer to Jesus, that’s why I do what I do, what I’m passionate about.”
Molesky said he spent 14 years in the corporate world, working for American Express, before he was called into the ministry.
He said he was in a class on systematic theology one night in December at his home church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he felt the call.
“I just knew at that moment that this is what I was being asked to do, to help people know more about God,” Molesky said. “I just didn’t know what that meant yet.”
After talking with the leadership of his church, Molesky tried different roles and different situations to see where he felt like he fit.
This led him to attend Bethlehem College and Seminary in Minneapolis, where he got his theology degree, eventually heading to Orlando, Florida, to help start the Celebration Community Church with lead pastor Greg Heinsch.
“It was a remarkable time, which was good, since I don’t really like the heat and humidity,” Moleksy said with a smile. “I learned a lot from Greg and his wife, Heidi. He was very instrumental in my foundation as a pastor.”
After his time in Orlando, Molesky and his family took over a church in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
“We were there for 14 years and planned to be there the rest of our lives,” Molesky said. “There were good and difficult seasons, but we loved it there. After that time I took a sabbatical, a time of rest and reflection.”
Molesky said they used to come to Chaffee County on vacation with family friends Carl and Angel Larson. He said the Larsons had both worked at Noah’s Ark Whitewater Rafting & Browns Canyon Adventure Park when they were younger, and the families shared several vacations to the area, which they fell in love with. While on his sabbatical from his church in St. Cloud, Molesky found an advertisement from Grace Church in Salida, looking for a new head pastor. Despite the deadline having passed, he decided to apply anyway.
After several meetings with church elders and a visit to Salida, Molesky moved here with his wife, Susan, and their youngest son, Nehemiah, who is 16 and homeschooled.
Molesky said his oldest son, Colton, is a morning television news reporter in Madison, Wisconsin, his daughter Isabella is a nurse in Minneapolis, and his son Ezra just started boot camp with the Marine Corps.
