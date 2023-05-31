First Presbyterian Church of Salida announced it has established a community forum to highlight various organizations and concerns in Salida.
Forum meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the church at 7 Poncha Blvd. The next meeting will be Aug. 15.
The meetings are conducted by members of the organizations or representatives of the government bodies that are the subject of the discussions, according to a press release.
In the past, the church has hosted organizations such as Chaffee County Hospitality, The Alliance, NAMI and several government and private groups to discuss the affordable housing crisis, as well as intergenerational challenges in the church.
Meetings planned for this year include discussions on public health and assisted living for seniors, local water challenges and the future land use map.
