Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 73F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.