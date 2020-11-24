MCO donates to Thanksgiving Dinner

Monarch Community Outreach makes a $750 donation Thursday to Salida’s community Thanksgiving Dinner at Salida Community Center. The center took over the dinner from St. Joseph Catholic Church this year due to diocese COVID-19 restrictions. The meals will be by delivery or drive through pick up from noon-2 p.m. Thanksgiving day. To have a meal delivered call 719-539-3351 no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday. From left: Susan Boucher, Phil Pekala, Dan Shore, Elaine Allemang, Rick Boucher and Carol Novak.
