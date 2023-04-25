Despite 30-degree weather and scattered snow, 32 people, nearly all in costume, celebrated Earth Day Saturday by participating in Central Colorado Climate Coalition’s annual Parade for the Species.
The parade started in Alpine Park and traveled down F Street to Riverside Park.
This parade has been a tradition hosted by the coalition for more than 10 years, Angie Thompson said. “Originally it was to call attention to the plight of the species on Earth and our need to address climate change,” she said.
“It’s a small smattering to what we usually get,” volunteer Kris Shurr said of the turnout. Thompson said she suspected the smaller group might in part be due to the bad weather, and in part due to it being on a weekend, as teachers usually bring school groups to participate.
“I’m so glad that people came out and celebrated with us,” Thompson said. “Overall the mood of the parade was happy and excited and we had fun.”
After the parade finished, the coalition hosted an Earth Day Speaker Series at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut a couple of hours later. “It’s like a TED Talk sort of thing,” Thompson said, where local nonprofits could share events and the work they’re doing.
Speakers were Keith Baker, Julia Mach, John Armstrong, Merry Cox, John McGowan and Tom Plant with Ark Valley Energy Future.
Outside the Scout Hut Central Colorado Climate Coalition conducted a denim and old shoes recycling drive. All the denim gets sent to Ultra Touch Insulation, and the old shoes will be ground up and turned into playground padding, Thompson said.
“We figured it’s efficient and encouraging to collect jeans and shoes for people to ship them all at once,” she said. “There’s very few things that can be done with old shoes and denim, so this is a way to directly affect recycling in our community.” The denim bin filled up in less than 15 minutes.
