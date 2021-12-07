Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon and Buena Vista Heritage recently received grants from History Colorado State Historical Fund for preservation work on historic buildings.
A grant of $137,254 will be used for preservation and stabilization of the 1880s Cash-Williams building in St. Elmo, locally known as the undertaker’s or mortuary building.
The cash match for the grant is $45,752.
Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon President Melanie Roth said the organization hopes to raise the matching funds as soon as possible, but definitely before the start of construction in spring.
Work planned for the main street building includes foundation stabilization; roof stabilization and roofing replacement; site regrading and installation of a dry zone; exterior preservation, which includes siding stabilization and replacement where required (west wall); and window and door replacement.
The Cash-Williams building is the latest project in the preservation of vintage 1880s buildings in the historic mining district of St. Elmo.
The town gives a glimpse into mining and railroad life in the early days of Chaffee County.
Roth said they really didn’t expect to get a grant this year given the State Historical Fund’s focus on projects pertaining to the history of Black, indigenous and people of color groups.
Roth said she was grateful the organization received funds for stabilization work in this grant cycle.
Buena Vista Heritage received a $218,564 grant for window restoration and courtroom rehabilitation at the Chaffee County Courthouse and Jail buildings in Buena Vista.
Most recently, thanks to a 2017 grant, the roof and cupola of Chaffee County’s second courthouse, built in 1882, received a new roof, repair of the gutters and restoration of the woodwork and a new paint job on the cupola.
The new grant would address windows and sashes and the upstairs courtroom area.
The building served as Chaffee County’s courthouse from 1882 until 1932 when the county seat moved to Salida.
It was used as a school building from 1936 to 1972.
In 1974, it was sold by the Buena Vista School District to the Town of Buena Vista.
The building now houses the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
In addition to the grants awarded to Chaffee County projects, two grants were awarded for projects in Saguache: the exterior and interior rehabilitation of the circa 1886-1890 Gotthelf & Mayer mercantile building, which currently houses the Saguache County Comprehensive Health Clinic, a $250,000 grant; and window, door and porch restoration and rehabilitation at the 1910 Saguache Hotel, a $177,227 grant.
To donate to the Chaffee County projects, visit www.historicstelmo.org, www.buenavistaheritage.org or coloradogives.org and search for Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon or Buena Vista Heritage.
