As part of Wreaths Across America, organized locally by veterans groups and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Salida Mayor Dan Shore lays a wreath on a veteran’s grave Saturday in Fairview Cemetery. This year 1,084 wreaths were bought, nearly double last year’s number of 568. Wreaths were laid in cemeteries in Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale, Salida and Poncha Springs.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.