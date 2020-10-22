Starting Monday Colorado Department of Transportation will perform culvert work on U.S. 285 about 1.5 miles north of Poncha Springs at approximately milemarker 128.5.
Crews will replace the Cameron Ditch culvert that crosses the highway at Chaffee County Road 148, just north of CR 140 (Airport Road).
From 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 6, drivers will encounter lane shifts, one-lane alternating traffic and brief periodic full traffic stops.
The work will take place over two weeks as weather permits.
Motorists should allow for extra travel time and are urged to drive with caution and watch for workers, heavy equipment and flagging personnel.
A wide load restriction and a 40 mph speed reduction will be enforced.
Travelers should be aware that traffic control devices and lane shifts will be set in place throughout the two-week duration of the project, including nights and during weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.