Chaffee County Commissioners approved grants and other disbursements in their regular meeting Tuesday.
Following initial confusion regarding administration, commissioners approved a $25,000 grant the management of the Safe Outdoor Space program, a Bring Everyone Together Through the Crisis of Housing (BETCH) program.
Money for the grant is from the health disparities grant program.
Public Health is fiscally responsible for the program, but it is administered in cooperation with the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Becky Gray, CHA administrator, said the purpose of the grant is to empower underrepresented populations and weighing in on policy and system changes, so the grant aligns “very much” with helping BETCH operate Safe Outdoor Space.
The creation of the Safe Outdoor Space was recently approved by Salida city council.
In other business, commissioners approved $20,000 for a Chaffee County Visitors Bureau project which will allow the CCVB to post sustainable tourism, responsible recreation advertising on portable toilets managed by greater Arkansas River Nature Association at trailheads and other high use recreation spots.
The deal with GARNA allows CCVB the opportunity to advertise for three years. The bureau will pay for the actual advertising.
GARNA has a three-year contract for the portable toilets using a Common Ground grant.
Commissioners also approved a $5,000 grant request for Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon, stabilization work on the Cash Williams building in St. Elmo. The Cash Williams Building is just east of the Home Comfort Hotel.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella suggested the amount, which was unanimously approved.
Granzella said, in his thoughts St. Elmo is a destination spot in the county. The donation is in kind with past donations made toward the preservation and stabilization of the buildings in the historic mining town.
The county approved dedication of FSR 108 through private lands to maintain access to telecommunication facilities located at the top of Methodist Mountain. The request was made by Sky Wes Communications, LLC, Mark Young representative.
The decision will make accessing telecommunications and electrical facilities on Methodist Mountain easier for those stakeholders. A previous owner of mining claims in the area had blocked access.
Commissioners OKd letters of support for Colorado Parks and Wildlife Arkansas River bighorn sheep herd management plan and Chaffee County Early Childhood Council’s application for local coordinating organization.
