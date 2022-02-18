J. David Holt of Buena Vista Rotary Club spoke about the organization’s Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War fundraiser during public comment Tuesday at the Chaffee County commissioners’ meeting.
The Rotary Club wants to hold the September event at The Meadows in Buena Vista, but current land use code restrictions would not allow for the event to take place there.
Holt asked commissioners to consider what could be done so the nonprofit event might be held at the venue, which he termed “perfect” for the event.
The sticking point is language in the land use code that limits the number of events that can be held on the property.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella said they would discuss the matter further.
At the request of the petitioners, Chaffee County continued an appeal Tuesday of an administrative decision denying an application for a short-term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220.
Commissioner Keith Baker was not able to attend the meeting, and the petitioners wanted a full board to consider their appeal.
Felt and Granzella approved the continuation until the March 1 meeting.
In other business, commissioners approved the Held minor subdivision final plat for property at 11410 CR 240 with amendments proposed by the Planning Department, and they directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect to be considered at the March 1 meeting.
The Sage Heights major subdivision preliminary plan and final plat for property at 12506 CR 190 was also approved, and a resolution will be prepared for the March 1 meeting.
Commissioners approved a land use code amendment changing wording for Section 5.2.3 A, F and I. The requirement for notification for all subdivision exemptions that do not create a new lot was changed from certified return receipt mailing to first-class mail.
