Due to the uptick in positive COVID-19 tests in the county, Chaffee County Commissioners discussed public hearings options for the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit renewal, deciding to increase the number of meetings.
Additionally there was concern that some county staff participating in the Nestlé hearings would be involved in the election Nov. 3, and the county was looking at ways to protect them.
One suggestion commissioners debated was to push meetings back for six months or a year due to COVID-19. Larry Lawrence, with Nestlé, said with the extension of the permit, they were fine with whatever commissioners decided.
Tom Bomer, representing Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, LLC, said they do not want to push the meetings back.
Commissioners decided to focus on hybrid meetings, with more online input, and an additional meeting.
The county will hold the initial meeting at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Oct. 20. Nestlé will present their permit application and Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, LLC will be allowed one hourt to speak. Public input will not be taken during this meeting.
The county will host two meetings at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 22 to allow for public input.
Residents are encouraged to give input via the Zoom meeting, however, the county is working to find a way for face-to-face public input as well.
More information for the Oct. 22 meeting will be released to the public as details are finalized.
In other business, Administrator Bob Christiansen, Finance Director Dan Short and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs discussed the reimbursement process with commissioners.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “We have been submitting and resubmitting our requests for reimbursement and it seems like every time we spend something, we get feedback that we need to do something differently. We just want to be on the right track.”
DOLA replied they want to make sure things are not being arbitrarily denied, but this could be a documentation issue and DOLA wants to be prepared for federal audits.
DOLA said there is a CARES Act dollars review currently being handled by an outside reviewer.
Felt added he was concerned about the Dec. 31 deadline, which is causing the county to feel a lot of pressure.
DOLA replied that it wasn’t sure if the deadline would be extended, but it is being discussed.
Commissioners turned their attention to North Fork Ranches major subdivision, unanimously approving the plan.
Planning Manager Jon Roorda said that staff was satisfied with the new plat, which was submitted after property lines questions were raised.
Conditions for the approval include quick claim deeds and a new plan showing driveway access points must by recorded prior to final plat filings.
Commissioners also approved:
• Removal of section 7.7.2 of the county land use code, the airport overlay district, replacing it with the new proposal.
• Change to the Chaffee County Planning Commission’s by-laws, allowing a quorum to be a majority of the currently appointed commissioner members.
• Change order of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contract to include water and sewer, for the amount of $24,180.90.
• Approval of a change in ownership for Antero Sciences, LLC, an existing optional premises cultivation licensed in the county.
• Table discussion on direction for the planning commission on completion of the comprehensive plan process due to time.
