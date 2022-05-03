More than 200 students attended the Salida High School prom Saturday at Salida SteamPlant – the first traditional prom the school has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Prom was organized by junior class students, coordinated by Lane Baker. Also on the committee were students Amy Adams, Anna Grether and Skyler Margos.
Cassie Luttrell, Salida High School activities department administrator, said, “These ladies really stepped up and took responsibility to ensure their fellow students had a prom night to remember.”
Money for prom was raised by students and their staff sponsors by selling concessions at high school sporting events this year.
Theme for the prom was “A Night in Vegas,” and lots of flashing lights, glow sticks and loud music aimed to give the event a feeling of being in Las Vegas.
Baker said, “Prom went really well. I had a lot of fun. It’s a big responsibility, and the girls and I are very proud of how it turned out.”
The after-prom took place at Salida High School and was organized by junior class parents. Richelle Diesslin coordinated the after-party, which featured a variety of creative games and food, including a mechanical bull.
Luttrell said Diesslin “did an incredible job of raising funds, getting local businesses to donate prizes and coordinating lots of fun games.”
