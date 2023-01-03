Winter break offers indoor activities

With another week of winter break to go, parents searching for ways to entertain the young ones have many outdoor options this time of year, including skiing and snowboarding.
Some kids may prefer indoor non-weather-dependent activities that can be enjoyed year-round.
The Salida area offers several places to take the kids and the rest of the family to have some fun without consulting the weather forecast.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, will be have extended hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday then go back to regular hours.
Jillian Ferguson, who works the front desk at the aquatic center, said it’s been pretty crowded during the break so far, with lots of families coming in.
She said the best time for families to come is probably between 2 and 5 p.m.
A big favorites among the small fry is the slide. Older kids also enjoy the diving board.
Daily drop-in rates for those without passes are: 18 and older, $14; youth ages 6-17, $7; children ages 3-5, $4; and children 2 and younger can enter for free.
For information call 719-539-6738 or visit cityofsalida/aquatic center.
Split Happens Bowling Center, 7615 U.S. 50, offers the opportunity to practice hand-eye coordination and have some competitive fun.
Hours are: Monday 6-10 p.m.; Tuesday 1-10 p.m.; Wednesday 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; Thursday closed; Friday 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.; Saturday 1-11 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.
Call ahead to reserve lanes at 719-539-6436.
Take aim for a bull’s-eye
Colorado Outpost, and Western Recreation, 10955 CR 128, Poncha Springs, offers indoor archery practice.
Groups should call ahead to make arrangements to practice.
Novices should arrange for a lesson first, but those with some experience are welcome to try their skill.
The cost is $10 per adult. Children can shoot for free, but an adult must be present.
The store can provide equipment.
The practice range is available during normal business hours, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Call 719-539-1295 for more information or to make a reservation.
Ramps and Alleys, 645 E. U.S. 50, is more than a skate shop.
It features an art center for the creative types, ice and roller skate rental and an indoor ramp room to practice skateboard techniques.
Owner Stacy Falk said many people come in to rent ice skates for use at Frantz Lake as well as roller skates for indoor and outdoor use.
Falk said there is also a weekly indoor open skate Sundays at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Ramps and Alleys is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
