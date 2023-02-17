A joint project in May will bring together the staff of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, members of the AHRA Citizen Task Force, AHRA seasonal employees and members of the public.
Organizers hope the event will help attendees get to know one another and understand the myriad responsibilities key to a successful recreation season in the Arkansas River Valley.
The 2023 Summer Kickoff, scheduled to follow a two-week training session for AHRA seasonal employees, was announced Wednesday by Tom Waters, AHRA park manager, during a meeting of the Citizen Task Force.
“The success of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area is really tied to the participation of the Citizen Task Force group and others like it,” Waters said. “People like Christina King and her passion for numbers; Bob Hamel’s depth of knowledge; Greg Felt’s ability to help us with the water component; and all members of the Citizen Task Force are a fantastic resource for this really big, complex area, and it (the AHRA) is super successful because of that.”
In other AHRA updates, Waters said ongoing construction at the Salida East campground and boat ramp will include the addition in March of a concrete apron linking U.S. 50 with the recreation area. He added that the boat ramp will remain open during construction, but the campground remains closed for the winter. All work is scheduled to be completed before Memorial Day.
Waters added that AHRA is focusing on improving accessibility to restrooms at the Big Bend and Parkdale recreation sites in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Waters also said Tappan Brown, AHRA river ranger supervisor and a five-year member of the AHRA team in Salida, has been promoted to the position of Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region trail coordinator and will transfer to the CPW office in Colorado Springs. Jeff Hammond, formerly AHRA land ranger supervisor, has assumed the role of river ranger supervisor.
AHRA is a cooperative management effort by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
