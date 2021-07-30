The Delta variant continues to account for greater percentages of COVID-19 cases across the country.
In the U.S. the percentage of total cases attributed to the Delta variant has risen from 31.9 percent June 19 to 83.9 percent July 17, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In CDC Region 8, which comprises Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, the Delta variant now accounts for more than 93 percent of all COVID-19 cases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed an increase from 60.34 to 95.52 percent of total COVID-19 cases attributable to the Delta variant in the state from June 6 to July 11.
The Delta variant is listed as a variant of concern by the CDC because of its increased transmissibility, especially among those who have not been vaccinated.
Studies are still being conducted to discover the effectiveness of currently available COVID-19 vaccinations against the strain.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said all four random samples sent to the state lab from Chaffee County have come back as positive for Delta.
“We should anticipate that about 100 percent of cases will be Delta in the upcoming days, whether they are submitted to the state lab for sequencing or not,” Carlstrom said.
Chaffee County has experienced an uptick in reported cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with 14 new cases, two of which, a 55-year-old man and a 69-year-old man, are currently at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, joining a third recently hospitalized case.
Over the past two weeks 29 cases have been reported.
The county’s current 14-day positivity rate is 3.9 percent.
Statewide, the seven-day moving average of new cases of COVID-19 is 643 with a positivity rate of 4.83 percent, edging in on the CDC’s recommended 5 percent or below.
Health professionals at national and local levels continue to promote vaccination as a proactive step against COVID-19.
Chaffee County currently has a fully vaccinated population of about 59.7 percent of the total population.
In Colorado 3,065,297 people have been fully immunized.
Immunization does not guarantee a person will not come down with the virus, but CDC data shows fewer hospitalizations and lesser symptoms for those who do acquire COVID-19 after being vaccinated.
Those cases are known as breakthrough cases.
So far Chaffee County Public Health reports 32 breakthrough cases in the county.
Carlstrom said that means about 13 percent of cases in the last three months occurred in vaccinated individuals, while the remaining 87 percent were among those who were unvaccinated.
Carlstrom said, “In the last three months, from April 20 to July 20, 100 percent of hospitalized cases in Chaffee County occurred in those who were unvaccinated.”
She said the state had indicated an expectation of about an 11 percent breakthrough rate. Chaffee county is currently above that rate, but, Carlstrom said, the difference could be the Delta variant or mixed vaccination rates in close contact settings such as workplaces and households.
Carlstrom said from what she is hearing from the state, it appears Delta is more severe in unvaccinated individuals.
“From our early stages of vaccinations, I have been saying this is a race between vaccinations and variants, and the Delta variant is winning. The more people who get vaccinated, the less impact variants will have on us,” Carlstrom said.
She said she is concerned about young people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine and their vulnerability to Delta. That includes children younger than 12.
“We must protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet,” she said.
While Chaffee County is currently seeing an influx of out-of-state visitors, Carlstrom said it doesn’t seem as though there has been spread from visitors to the county. However, she said, there is a trend in our healthcare system of unvaccinated out-of-towners who are taking up hospital resources for symptoms like shortness of breath.
Carlstrom cautions against relaxing one’s guard when it comes to COVID-19.
“While this summer feels more normal than last summer, it does not mean that the pandemic is over. Even when statements have been made that we are now in recovery or that people are over the pandemic, unfortunately, COVID-19 is not over us. People are being hospitalized and taking up vital resources from others and there are still people dying from this virus, all of which could have been prevented if they had been vaccinated.”
Chaffee County Public Health will offer a walk-up vaccination clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Thonhoff Park near the Chaffee Couty Courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave., and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
For more information about vaccinations and testing, visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
