The following changes were made to the online edition of the story “Domestic charges against Lane dropped in forgery plea,” which appeared on page 5 of the Sept. 17 issue of The Chaffee County Times, to more accurately depict what police reported.
The story was amended to say that a woman told police she had been shoved to the ground by Christopher Lane, 47, of Buena Vista.
Additionally, the story was amended to reflect that she told police at a separate point during the initial investigation that her arm was causing her pain. The arrest report states the woman was later examined by a doctor at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and was determined to have a fracture in her right distal radius.
The amended story adds Lane’s description to police of what happened. He told police the woman tripped and fell while the two were arguing, according to the arrest report.
The Times regrets any confusion this may have caused.
