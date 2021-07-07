Dr. Robert E. Hunter of Salida, past president of the Arthroscopy Association of North America, will accept the inaugural AANA Distinguished Service Award at the joint annual meeting of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and AANA, Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The newly created award is presented to an AANA member for their exceptional service in leading an initiative or project for the organization, the orthopaedic community or community at large, according to a press release.
Hunter is recognized for being instrumental in leading lobbying and advocacy efforts that ultimately resulted in AANA receiving $2.5 million in federal appropriation to support a pilot program that would improve education and training for military orthopaedic surgeons.
The award also grants a donation of $2,500, which Hunter has chosen to be given to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation in Salida.
