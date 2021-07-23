A first appearance and status conference for Donald Garcia in 12th Judicial District court in Saguache County was continued until Sept. 14, to allow time for the defense to review evidence in the case.
Garcia, 45, is charged with murder in the first degree in the Dec. 6 death of Robert “Bobby” Turner, 50, at a Saguache home.
In granting the continuance, Twelfth Judicial District Court Judge Amanda Hopkins, who had previously set the case out 30 days in May for evidence review, told defense attorney Chip Cutler, “Progress needs to be made.”
