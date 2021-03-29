Country Living Magazine ranked Salida as one of 10 best towns in America in a March 21 article.
The article by Leigh Crandall stated the places on the list are “hidden gems and happening hamlets” that offer “a double scoop of Main Street momentum to lesser-known towns undergoing sidewalk-to-steeple revitalizations.”
Salida’s relationship with the Arkansas River is the main attraction mentioned, including the fact that several town leaders were once river guides, such as parks and recreation director Mike “Diesel” Post and Mayor P.T. Wood.
Wood touted the variety of activities available for the outdoor enthusiast. “You can ski Monarch Mountain, then kayak and have time left over for mountain biking,” Wood told the magazine.
The article also mentions Salida’s vibrant art community as home to Colorado’s first Creative District.
Other towns on the list included:
• Wilson, Arkansas
• Joseph, Oregon
• Highlands, North Carolina
• Honesdale, Pennsylvania
• Laurel, Mississippi
• Hudson, New York
• Paso Robles, California
• Columbia, Tennessee
• Holland, Michigan
