Scanga Meat Company, 9250 CR 156, celebrated its 70th anniversary this September, making it one of Salida and Chaffee County’s longest-running family businesses.
You may have seen the sign on Colo. 291 just east of Salida. Its slogans are “It’s a treat to eat Scanga meat” and “Drive a little. Save a lot.”
The business has been in the same location since opening in September 1952 but has grown significantly since Ralph Scanga Sr. bought what was then the Dave Watters Ranch in 1952. At that time, the property contained a two-room structure where Watters had a small custom meat business.
Today the business has expanded to more than 12,000 square feet and employs more than 20 people, many of them Scanga family members, with Ralph Sr.’s grandson Benjamin “Ben” Ralph Scanga as president. Ralph Sr.’s sons, Ralph “Terry” Scanga and David, are vice president and secretary-treasurer. Four generations of Scangas have worked in the business since Ralph Sr. established it 70 years ago.
Ben Scanga became president of the company in 2019.
“I grew up with the business,” he said. “As a 4-H kid I watched the guys cut meat and went on deliveries with my dad and grandpa. I met a lot of our customers and some of the ones we have today knew me when I was a little boy.”
Ben always hoped to become a part of the business and took over his Uncle Jim’s role when Jim retired.
Like the rest of the Scanga family, he is also very involved in his community, having served as mayor of Poncha Springs since 2016, on the Chaffee County Fair Committee for the past eight years, and he was also a past chairman of the Chaffee County Republicans.
Scanga Meat Company slaughters and processes beef, pork, lamb and American bison and carries poultry, seafood, Italian pasta and other specialties and possibly the largest selection of domestic and imported cheeses in the state. Among the specialties is traditional dry cured Italian salami.
Ralph Sr. got into the business almost by accident. His parents, Giuseppe Scanga and Giovannina Posteraro Scanga, came to Salida from Lago, Italy, in 1886. Ralph Sr. was born in Poncha Springs in 1906. His parents and other relatives had immigrated to Poncha Springs, but when he was 14 years old his parents sent him back to Italy to be trained as a clothing designer. He attended the American School of Clothing Design in Milan.
After learning his trade in Italy, he returned to the United States to live with his aunt Louise Posterero Scanga in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He changed his trade to become a precision machinist and went to work for Gobatti Engineering in Pueblo. When World War II started he was too old, at age 35, for typical military service, but since he had special skills as an engineer he went into civil service, working for the U.S. Navy at Mare Island in Vallejo, California.
Following the war he returned to Salida, where he still owned a ranch with his brother, Dom. It was called the Post Office Ranch because it had been the first post office in Chaffee County.
Ralph Sr. met his wife, the former Jane Turano, at a dance. Her family was also from Italy. Ralph was divorced and had a daughter, Eileen, and Jane was divorced with a son, Bill. Neither was in a hurry to remarry, but when they met, that changed. They were married in Salida and lived in Vallejo until after World War II. He adopted Bill, and three more sons were born to the family, Ralph Jr. (better known as Terry), Jim and David.
“Dad always wanted to return to Colorado and to the ranch he and his brother, Dom, owned,” Terry said. “He liked to buy and sell stuff, especially cattle, and when they moved back to Salida he spent a lot of time at the Salida Livestock Barn, which was located where McDonald’s restaurant is now. That’s where he got interested in the meat business.”
Carl Rundell and Loy Adams owned the sale barn and knew that a packing plant would attract buyers, and Dean Watters owned a small custom meat business that was for sale. Ralph Sr. bought the Watters Ranch, complete with the two-room building that became the original Scanga meat packing plant, and the family legacy began. But even after buying the ranch and the packing plant in 1952, he continued making tailor-made suits for some customers.
The business was wholesale at first and started as a one-man operation, but by 1964 it employed five full-time men and others part time. By then it occupied 4,000 square feet of space and included a feed lot and a smokehouse.
Jane served as secretary in addition to having a hairstyling business at home. When the retail store was built in 1985, after she and Ralph semi-retired, she continued to be involved and called herself a “bag lady” because she would fill in at the store on some days, helping bag customers’ purchases.
Ralph Sr. and Jane owned and operated the business until 1976, when it was turned over to their sons. Bill, the oldest, didn’t become involved because he was working as a meat cutter for a grocery chain in Minnesota, so Terry and Jim became the owners with Dave, an attorney in Grand Junction, continuing as a silent partner.
Ralph Sr. died in 2001 at age 93. Jane died in 2015 at age 95.
Over the years, the business has undergone four major expansions. There was one in 1962, another in 1982 when the retail section was added, one in 1992 when the wholesale department was expanded and another in 2013, which included the addition of a second floor that could be used as a conference room.
1962 was a significant time for the business. At that time Scanga Meat Company became the model plant for the Colorado State Inspection System, and Ralph Sr. had the plant retrofitted to meet anticipated federal standards. A separate smokehouse and curing room were added at that time as well as the other addition and modernization.
“In 1975, the vast majority of small plants shut down because they couldn’t meet standards,” Terry said. “Only three or four in the Arkansas Valley were left with all of us trying to produce wholesome products. The restrictions had an economic impact on those that stayed, but I think the other plants might have failed in time anyway. There’s a whole lot of science involved in slaughtering and processing with computer-controlled air flow, temperature, lab testing and inspection of animals while they are alive in the pen, while being slaughtered and after slaughter.”
Today Scanga Meat Company continues to serve both wholesale and retail customers.
Family members have also served their community well over the years. Ralph and Jane square danced for many years and received the Lloyd Shaw Award honoring them for a quarter century of dedication to square dancing. Terry is known for his work with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District board and was appointed as a director in 1989. He became general manager in 2001.
Terry’s wife, Bev, served on the Salida Board of Education. Their son Ben was elected mayor of Poncha Springs in 2016 and continues to serve in that position. Daughter Jennifer is known for her singing at community functions and at veterans’ affairs in particular and does book work for the company. Barbara is a hairdresser. Rachel was retail manager but is now retired. Terry’s brother Jim has also retired and sold his share of the business to the company, and most of Terry’s grandchildren have worked in the business at some point in time. Gabe Scanga, Jennifer’s son, works in slaughter and processing, and Sydney Scanga, Jennifer’s daughter, works in processing and retail, bringing the business into the fourth generation.
Today, celebrating its 70th year in business, Scanga Meat Company continues to be the meat source for families, grocery stores and restaurants in central and southern Chaffee County.
