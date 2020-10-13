Dear Editor:
I tuned into the second Chaffee County Commissioner candidate debate on Oct. 6 in Buena Vista, Hannah Hannah was a no show, all the other candidates were there.
At the Oct. 7 Poncha Springs debate she was 20 minutes late.
Additionally, after the first debate on Oct. 1 all the candidates were asked to respond to written questions online on a website.
I found the written question and answer very helpful, however, again Hannah did not take the time to respond to any of the questions.
If Hannah can’t make the time or take the effort during her campaign to respond to constituent questions, show up to debates and write back to questions – what kind of leader will she be?
At this late in the campaign I don’t even understand what she is about, all I hear from her is “my brother’s company” this and that.
In my opinion Chaffee County deserves a leader that shows up and takes the time for the job. At the moment, Hannah has lost my support.
Ed Garrett
Salida
