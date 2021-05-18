DENVER – President Joe Biden last week nominated his choice to replace a San Luis Valley native on a federal appeals court that is one step below the U.S. Supreme Court.
The president’s nominee to fill the seat of Carlos F. Lucero is Veronica Rossman, a federal public defender in Denver.
The vacancy on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was created in January when Lucero, 80, moved from being a full-time judge to part-time. He had been on the court since 1995, after 30 years as an attorney in Alamosa.
The Denver-based court serves Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming.
Rossman’s nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Colorado’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, support the selection of Rossman. In a statement they said, “We have no doubt that Veronica will serve with impartiality, honesty and integrity, and we look forward to voting to confirm her nomination.
“Veronica will bring a wide breadth of experience and perspective …,” the senators said. “Over the course of her career, Veronica has earned a reputation for being fair, tenacious and dedicated to equal justice under the law.”
The White House’s announcement of Rossman’s nomination said she immigrated from Russia as a child and has worked as a federal public defender since 2010, where she’s represented more than 250 indigent clients. Earlier, she worked for an international law firm.
