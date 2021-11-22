Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting for a site plan submitted by Mark Bourget at their regular meeting today.
Bourget is proposing a Mixed-Use building on Lot 10 of the Crossroads Retail Park off Halley’s Ave, Parcel #380510200317, consisting of two (2) retail/commercial units on the first floor and three residential units on the second floor.
In new business the trustees will consider the site plan as well as the Tailwind II Phase 1 plat and the new Poncha Springs event center policy.
The board will then adjourn and reconvene as the Board of Water activity enterprise rund to consider the final settlement of contracts with Electric Power and Process, Inc. for the water infrastructure improvements project – Well No. 7 addition.
Actions to be taken include consideration of a final payment to Electric Power and Process and Resolution 2021-4: acceptance of the water infrastructure improvement project.
The board will then reconvene as the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees to hear a finance report for October and hold a public hearing regarding the proposed 2022 budget.
Consideration of Resolutions 2021-5, adopting the 2022 budget, and 2021-6, appropriating 2022 sums of money will then be considered.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. today. A press release stated, in light of health and safety concerns, the meeting will be held electronically.
Members of the public may attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1-346-248-7799, access code 836 0643 4946.
Attendance can also be online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946 or www.zoom.us.
