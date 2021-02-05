The Alliance hosts virtual Chocolate Lovers Fantasy

The Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, the long-running fundraiser for The Alliance, will host its 35th year Saturday, Feb. 6.
For this year’s virtual event, The Alliance, a nonprofit which provides support services to victims of domestic abuse in Chaffee County will bring local celebrity chefs, including perennial favorites at the in-person event, into your home to teach how to make chocolate treats.
“Like everybody else, we’ve had to re-think things a bit here,” said organizer Becky Rupp. “Our traditional event focuses on different people and restaurants and organizations making chocolate treats that people can go around and taste in person. Since we can’t do that, we decided to have a couple chefs demonstrate how to make your own at home.”
In addition to instructional videos walking you through chocolate creations by chefs like Sean Vargas of Wesley & Rose and Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy mainstays the Ark Valley High Rollers, The Alliance’s locally-produced cooking channel will feature chocolate-and-wine pairing course by the vinters at Vino Salida.
The event usually has a survivor of domestic abuse share their story and discuss how The Alliance’s services helped them. The virtual event will be no different.
The Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy is one of two major fundraisers for the organization, along with the Monarch Crest Crank.
“This is definitely a critical fundraiser supporting the services that The Alliance can provide to clients,” Rupp said. The funding from this just supports a broad array of services including safe housing, counseling, therapy and counseling support, legal support, things like filing restraining orders.”
The program also features a silent auction, which went live on the Alliance website last week.
Items currently up for bid include vacations, gift certificates and coupons for services from local businesses like the Surf Hotel, Eddyline, Black Burro Bikes, gift baskets, lift tickets to Monarch Mountain, art and jewelry items, as well as prizes that are actually donations, such as a tank of gas for an Alliance client or a night in safe housing.
“The community has really stepped up and come through to put these offers out there,” Rupp said.
Check out the event at https://alliancechaffee.org/the-alliance-event-chocolate-lovers-fantasy/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.