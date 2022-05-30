Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Saturday due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Colorado.
The executive order enables state agencies to coordinate mitigation of disease spread, response, consequent management and recovery efforts, a press release stated.
The declaration extends the declaration of a disaster emergency for an additional 30 days due to the ongoing need to identify HPAI cases and potential for further response to commercial poultry facilities.
HPAI cases have been detected in U.S. wild bird populations since January. It was detected in Colorado on March 24. Since April 19 it has been detected in commercial facilities in Weld and Montrose counties.
