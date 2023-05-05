The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center conducted avalanche mitigation efforts Tuesday along Colo. 82 on Independence Pass.
A helicopter crew dropped dozens of explosive charges along the top of Colo. 82 in rounds, triggering avalanches that ran down the slope and onto the snow-packed road.
“With any highway that runs through Colorado, we map the avalanche paths that will affect the roads. The Avalanche Information Center works very closely with the Department of Transportation on a safety program for the state and federal highways,” Ethan Greene, CAIC director, said.
“Then we forecast the avalanche hazard, looking at the snow all winter long. On the roads that are open through the winter, we look at times when the avalanche threat is getting too high. We talk to CDOT and they shut the road down and clear everybody out of the way, go in and set off avalanches, clean up the debris and get it ready for traveling.”
Every few minutes as the crew set the charges, a flare of smoke would be followed by a thunderous crack as the explosive and its corresponding avalanche flow was triggered. Though each would start as a small slide, more snow and debris accumulated as it continued, finally depositing massive piles of rock, snow and dirt on the road and the valley floor.
“This area has been closed all year, so CDOT has been working to the pavement where we’re standing right now. Up above us, we still have the seasonal snow cover that’s sitting on the road,” Greene said. “We identified this week as a good time that we can come in and be able to knock some snow and actually have it run down off the hillside into the valley bottom.”
Once the mitigation is through, CDOT can continue clearing the pass.
“The avalanche risk will ebb and flow based on the weather. This particular path that we’re looking at here is called the Beeler Grade and the road runs through the track of the pass, so it doesn’t take a lot of snow rolling down the hill to hit that road,” Greene said. “On a day like today, it might not be that big of a deal. But as we get more into the spring and we have warmer and warmer temperatures, at some point (the cornice is) going to cap out and roll down the hill.”
Avalanches are far from the only hazard on Independence Pass.
“If you look at some of the work to characterize the hazard of all the state highways that was done in the ’90s, this is the most dangerous highway in the state,” Greene said. “Keeping it open during the winter would involve a lot of different work, both avalanches and otherwise. … It certainly would be possible to keep a road like this open, but it would be very expensive, and a lot of what transportation managers do is balance risk involved.”
He also said that, while there is risk to efforts like this, there is extensive thought and planning put in to ensure safety.
“Explosives always have a little bit of danger. You put them together, you got a lot of moving pieces, but it’s why we have all these people here and all the procedures in place to make sure that everybody’s operating in a safe environment,” Greene said.
Though Independence Pass hasn’t had as much snow as other parts of Colorado, some areas in the state saw more snow than ever before. Greene said the operation would rank a bit better than average compared to others conducted.
“A lot of what happens here depends on the amount of snow that we have and also when we can actually get in here and do this work,” he said. “Because this road is not open, the pace of how we approach it is very different and we need a lot of things to line up to do this work. We have a lot of people here. It takes a lot of personnel to do this work.”
Brian Gorsage, state avalanche coordinator for CDOT, said they use explosives on Independence Pass as the helicopter allows them to specifically place the larger payloads, which range from 22-30 pounds per shot.
For the May 2 project, they dropped 42 charges, hoping to make it the first and last mitigation mission for Independence Pass.
“If we’re going to pull out all the stops with the helicopter, all the folks it takes to do this, we’re going to hit this slope with the biggest hammer we’ve got,” Gorsage said.
Other passes see mitigation efforts throughout the winter, but Independence Pass takes a bit more effort to clear and prepare. Once the mission ends, Gorsage said, it will still take quite a while for the road to be ready for the summer season.
CDOT hopes to have Independence Pass open by Memorial Day.
“It’s a huge, time-consuming, large effort to get this cleared,” he said. “We’re giving ourselves a 30-day buffer. Mother Nature helps dictate how that process goes. If we see another large snowfall, we may have to back out of here for a few days.”
CDOT works with CAIC for weather and avalanche forecasting. Based on the results, CAIC will recommend CDOT do the mitigation work.
“Our crews, our maintenance crews, myself, we communicate with the CAIC daily, multiple times a day during big storms,” Gorsage said. “That allows our crews to focus on keeping the roads open and safe and sanded and all of those things, and then it allows the CAIC to focus strictly on the snowpack and what it’s going to take to dictate the mitigation.”
Before the explosives triggered the avalanche flows, Gorsage estimated the roads had around 5 to 6 feet of snow. After the day’s mission, the slide piles would reach 20-25 feet, larger than some of the snow-clearing vehicles that will be used.
Avalanches, whether intentionally triggered or not, can cause road damage as rocks and debris are dislodged and flow onto the road. Debris can also make clearing the roads difficult, as rocks can block tools like rotary snowplows.
CDOT will likely clear the road using bulldozers and loaders by scraping the snow and ice off in layers.
CDOT also conducted a helicopter mitigation mission in the southern mountains earlier this winter on U.S. 550, which included Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain Pass, as well as Lizard Head Pass on Colo. 145, “which is pretty exceptional for as big of a winter as they had down there.”
Though they occasionally have rounds that won’t detonate, Gorsage said they try to keep those to less than 1 percent of all explosives used.
“We have a UXL program where we’ll go find and mitigate those in the summertime,” he said. “Generally, these are in pretty nasty places. They’re not popular hiking areas.”
Though CDOT and CAIC have explosives, Howitzers and Gazex mitigation systems, the tool they use most often is simply winter closure of more dangerous roads.
“By limiting the amount of traffic that goes over the road and closing it all winter long, we’re reducing the threat of avalanches to the traveling public,” Greene said. “When you want to have it open, you need to do some sort of explosives work. That’s why we’re doing it late in the year. We’re really just trying to safeguard the route for the clearing of the road, and then by the time the public is traveling, hopefully, most of the snow is gone, or at least the mass in these paths is gone. Then, the threat is quite low.”
Greene said the snow’s presence will depend on the year’s weather and conditions.
“In the southern part of the state, a lot of the hazard will go away by itself at the end of April and early May. It varies from year to year, but in general, that’s the case. In other parts of the state, we may see hazards continuing into June. It really just depends on how much snow is in these paths, a little bit of the geography and the terrain that’s there.”
Though he’s been part of many mitigation projects like this, the sound of the explosion echoing down the pass doesn’t get old for Gorsage.
“We’re out here using explosives to try and manipulate Mother Nature in the name of public safety.
“I’ve been doing this for 19 winters,” he said. “To have all of the things it takes for today to happen, and then get these really awesome results is pretty much remarkable. So, hats off to the CAIC for timing this one out perfectly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.