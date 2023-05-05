The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center conducted avalanche mitigation efforts Tuesday along Colo. 82 on Independence Pass. 

A helicopter crew dropped dozens of explosive charges along the top of Colo. 82 in rounds, triggering avalanches that ran down the slope and onto the snow-packed road. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.