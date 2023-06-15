Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue into the FIBArk weekend but will begin to warm on Father’s Day just in time for the Downriver Race.
The big question for spectators and athletes alike is what to wear during FIBArk weekend. The best advise is be prepared for anything.
The forecast for all four days is for mostly sunny and rain.
The high temperature today and Friday is predicted to be around 74 only to fall to 72 on Saturday. However, Father’s Day will see a temperature of 80 degrees National Weather Service Forecasters predict.
However forecasters predict a higher than average low temperature with 45 today, 44 Friday and Saturday and a 47 on Sunday night.
Salida’s average high at this time of year is 79.5 and the average low is 42.1.
The low temperatures are a continuation of spring temperatures this year. NWS reported a -2 to -4 degree temperature departure of average from March 1 through May 31 in Chaffee County.
Along with the cooler daytime temps, afternoon thunderstorms will continue to hit the area with a 40 percent chance on Thursday and a 50 percent chance of precipitation Friday.
There will be a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday before clearing out Saturday night and waking up to a sunny day Sunday.
Month to date June’s precipitation is at .48 inch with the average being .83 inch.
The precipitation to date is 5.30 inches well above the average January through June average of 4.67.
Forecasters also show a departure from normal precipitation for southern Chaffee County this spring with 1 to 2 inches above average March 1 through May 31. To the north of Buena Vista, however, precipitation was 1 inch below average.
A hazardous weather outlook issued for Thursday advises isolated thunderstorms across the area with gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph, small hail and brief rainfall is possible.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday into Saturday. Localized flash flooding could occur through Friday night especially for urban areas, burn scars and locations with saturated soil conditions from recent rains.
