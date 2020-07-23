Gov. Jared Polis listed Chaffee County Tuesday as a county that will need to increase restrictions due to its surging COVID-19 case count Chaffee County Public Health announced on Facebook.
“Rest assured, at this time, we are still following Safer at Home guidelines and do not have to scale back,” Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom said.
“Because our variances were issued before the Safer at Home stage that the state is in, I have been advised that we continue to follow the current Safer at Home which is less restrictive than our order,” she said.
An outbreak at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility has more than doubled the county’s COVID-19 case numbers in the last week.
“We know this has caused much concern, and we will be sure to communicate if the situation changes,” she said.
“Our high case rate is directly related to the outbreak at the Department of Corrections,” Carlstrom said. “We have only had 32 community members test positive over the past several months, not including Columbine Manor and the DOC. Our total case rate is 221.”
That number includes all cases in the county since COVID-19 first showed up here.
Except for the 19 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and died, most of whom were part of the Columbine Manor Care Center outbreak in the spring, many of those testing positive have recovered.
“Since the Fourth of July weekend, we have had 13 positive cases in the community not associated with the DOC outbreak. Of those, most were symptomatic, and we expect that the majority have recovered or are new cases that we are actively monitoring and have not had a chance to recover, Carlstrom said.
While CCPH is not required to track the morbidity of COVID-19, Carlstrom said moving forward, as additional COVID-19 staff is hired, CCPH will be developing a more robust data dashboard that will help relay that information.
“Until recently, our staff and resources have had limited capacity to take a deeper dive into case data and outcomes,” she said.
Several sets of data are used to track the virus including case rate, which looks at the percentage of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Counties with smaller populations will see higher case rate percentages.
Actual numbers of cases within a county is also used to track the disease.
Carlstrom said Colorado Department of Health and Environment DPHE will be reaching out to local health departments before any action is taken, and will work together with local Public Health to determine the need for stricter restrictions and mitigation and suppression plans.
“We will be looking at treatment, transmission, testing and tracing when determining whether we go to a more restrictive level,” she said.
“We want to be sure that:
• Our hospital can manage a surge in cases and that they have at least 2 weeks of personal protective equipment on hand
• Our case counts remain stable (no greater than a 25 percent increase) or declining counts of new confirmed hospitalizations in a rolling two week period.
• Our case count remains low.
• Our two week positivity rate is less than 5 percent
• Our county has the capacity to test.
• We have the ability to investigate cases and conduct contact tracing within 24-48 hours.
• We have a surge capacity plan.
• We have strategies in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.
CCPH has been conducting free community testing twice a week.
Those tests go to the state lab for processing and return times have slowed in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday morning CCPH was still awaiting most of the results from July 14 and 16 testing.
“We know many of you are frustrated and disappointed by the delay in results,” a CCPH Facebook post stated. “We are frustrated and disappointed as well, and have expressed this in many ways, to many people, at the state level. Unfortunately this delay is out of our control. We are actively thinking of creative solutions to this problem.”
Those who are symptomatic or very concerned about exposure are advised to contact their primary care physician for testing. Since those tests often go to a private lab, the results may have a faster turn-around.
Carlstrom said it is important that the public continue to follow along with CCPH’s regular situational awareness reports either on the county website or our Facebook page. A new data site will also be launched this week.
“If there is an alarming increase of cases in our county, we will be communicating that through our local media and stakeholder channels,” Carlstrom said.
SIDEBAR
Chaffee County Public Health recommends following the Five Commitments to Containment as precautionary health measures against COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “These simple public health strategies will be crucial as we plan for the reopening of schools and continue to support our business community.”
Five Commitments to Containment:
• Maintain six feet of physical distance.
• Wash our hands often.
• Properly wear face covering in public.
• Get tested if we have symptoms.
• Stay home when sick.
