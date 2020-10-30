The Chaffee Shuttle was recently awarded a grant to help it plan and find funds to expand its services in the San Luis Valley.
Chaffee Shuttle’s executive director Hank Martin said the grant will be used to identify routes and funding options to improve connectivity between valley communities to jobs and essential services.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is fill the void because of persistent poverty,” Martin said. “This will just offer more opportunities for people to get to health services, medical services and jobs.”
The grant came through the Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone (HOPE) program, and was one of 25 the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded in the United States.
The Chaffee Shuttle will receive approximately $172,000 from the FTA, in addition to $27,000 in matching funds from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Chaffee County, the San Luis Valley Development Resources Group and Council of Governments, as well as in-kind contributions from Chaffee Shuttle.
The San Luis Valley Transportation Planning Region, where the shuttle plans to expand, includes Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties.
The shuttle currently has two shuttles operating in the San Luis Valley - one in Sagauche and another in Del Norte, with drivers based in Sagauche and Monte Vista.
The shuttle service currently operates using a demand-response method: people call the shuttle, say where they need to go and it picks them up and takes them.
Martin said they’d like to come up with fixed routes in the San Luis Valley so people would have a specific time and place they could rely on to catch the shuttle. Martin said this would help people in rural areas who need to get to Denver, for example, because they could take a regular shuttle to Alamosa or Salida and then catch the Bustang Bus to Denver.
Chaffee Shuttle will begin the process of expanding services by working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to hire a consulting agency that will help it identify routes and where the biggest needs are in the San Luis Valley.
Finding additional financing to keep the services going is also a next step.
“It’s important that we not only plan new services, but figure out ways to fund those services; ‘paper planning’ is meaningless without a realistic financial plan to implement those services,” Martin said. “The HOPE grant will help us do both.”
Martin said he expects to spend roughly six months to a year studying potential routes.
By already offering services in the valley, however, Chaffee Shuttle is familiar with some of the issues in the region. Martin called the area “vast” and said it had a lot of one-car families, zero-car households, people with disabilities, some ageing populations and also veterans.
He said there was big need in towns like Creede and South Fork to connect to bigger cities.
These projects will help residents access jobs and vital community services, thereby addressing some of the disparities in rural areas. Specifically, rural transportation infrastructure’s unique challenges need to be considered in order to meet the nation’s priority transportation goals of safety and economic competitiveness.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker supported the grant, taking the project application to the County Board for its consideration and eventual approval. “In these times, with the added strain of COVID-19, it’s vital to support our community as much as we can,” Baker said in a press release. “Transportation represents the 2nd highest expense to families, second only to housing. This grant will help us find ways to use transit to help people reduce their transportation costs.”
Chaffee Shuttle also applied for an additional grant that would be used to acquire a new 14-person shuttle for its fleet.
The HOPE grant money will go to CDOT who will then distribute it to the Chaffee Shuttle, Martin said.
The Chaffee Shuttle is a shared ride and public transit service operating in Chaffee County. Rides are provided for medical appointments, work, shopping and social activities throughout Chaffee County. Connecting services to Bustang Bus routes to Denver, Gunnison, Alamosa and Pueblo are also available.
People can contact the Chaffee Shuttle at 719-530-8980 for rides, or contact Martin for more information about the grant at 719-530-0223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.