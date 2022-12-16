Retail businesses to bag plastic bags

As of Jan. 1, many retail businesses in Colorado will cease providing free single-use plastic grocery bags for customers at checkout, in accordance with House Bill 21-1162.
The bill, passed June 22 and signed July 6, 2021, prohibits stores and retail food establishments, including temporary vendors such as festivals and farmers markets, from providing customers with single-use plastic bags, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, stores will be required to implement a 10-cent bag fee for plastic bags.
The prohibition does not include bags for packaging loose or bulk items such as produce or animal feed. The act also does not include packaging of pharmaceutical drugs, dietary supplements, medical devices or equipment to manufacture such.
Exempt from the prohibition are restaurants and small stores with three or fewer locations located solely in Colorado, and inventory purchases made before Jan. 1, 2023, and used on or before June 1, 2024, which can be sold to customers for 10 cents or higher.
On and after Jan. 1, 2023, retail establishments may also sell recycled paper bags to customers for 10 cents or higher. The carry-out bag fee does not apply to customers who provide the store evidence they are a part of a federal or state food assistance program.
Beginning April 1, 2024, stores are required to remit 60 percent of carry-out bag fee revenues on a quarterly basis to the municipality or county and may retain the remaining 40 percent.
Municipalities or counties can use the fee revenues to pay for administrative and enforcement costs and any recycling, composting or waste diversion programs or related outreach or education activities.
The act also prohibits retail food establishments from distributing expanded polystyrene products, or Styrofoam, as ready-to-eat food containers. Inventory purchased before Jan. 1, 2023, may still be used.
Local governments can enforce against act violations, and a county can impose a civil penalty against a retail establishment of up to $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for a third violation.
Local grocery store LaGree’s, with locations in Pueblo, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista, will start charging for bags due to a liquor store in Pueblo that puts the company just over the exemption limit. To their knowledge, other independent grocery stores in the state are following suit.
“We’re not exactly pleased with it,” Megan LaGree said, noting that any time the government imposes a law such as this it takes a lot of energy on the business’s part to make the technology work, in addition to it being harder for customers.
Another difficult aspect is the food-assistance exemption, as stores cannot legally ask people whether they are using assistance such as a SNAP card, LaGree said. This issue will eventually be figured out, and their checkout technology should be able to register SNAP cards and cancel the bag cost, LaGree said, but it may take some trial and error for the system to run smoothly again.
The only benefit of the bill for the store, she said, is that they retain 4 cents of bag revenue, which helps to decrease supply expenses.
