Retail businesses to bag plastic bags

Jim McEachern of Leadville, front, takes his LaGree’s groceries in a plastic bag after being checked out by Salidan Norm Veasman. After Jan. 1, many retail businesses in Colorado, including LaGree’s, will begin charging for single-use grocery bags in accordance with House Bill 21-1162, and after Jan. 1, 2024, plastic grocery bags will be done away with altogether in many Colorado establishments.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

As of Jan. 1, many retail businesses in Colorado will cease providing free single-use plastic grocery bags for customers at checkout, in accordance with House Bill 21-1162. 

The bill, passed June 22 and signed July 6, 2021, prohibits stores and retail food establishments, including temporary vendors such as festivals and farmers markets, from providing customers with single-use plastic bags, effective Jan. 1, 2024. 

