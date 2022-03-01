by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Brian Taylor, 41, died following a stabbing incident Wednesday night in Villa Grove.
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. reporting a stabbing in the 34100 block of CR LL57.
Deputies arrived at the home and found Taylor inside with possible stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dustin Ferguson, 35, was taken into custody a short time later without incident, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation press release stated.
According to the arrest affidavit, a witness to the incident said he, Ferguson and the victim used to work at Scanga Meat Co. in Salida.
Ferguson faces charges of first-degree murder and is being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond.
He is scheduled to appear in District 12 Court in Saguache at 1:30 Wednesday.
CBI is assisting in the investigation at the request of the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office.
