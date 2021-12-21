The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that, beginning Thursday, construction on Little Blue Creek Canyon on U.S. 50, mile points 123-127 between Gunnison and Montrose, will shut down for the winter.
Until Thursday the area will be open to alternating one-way traffic with no nighttime closures.
Beginning Thursday, the road will remain open to two-way traffic until spring. Regularly scheduled road closures are targeted to resume in March, depending on weather.
“The timing of the winter shutdown was made with the upcoming storm cycle and the holidays in mind,” Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, said in a press release.
The project team will release information before road closures resume in spring.
