Rep. Doug Lamborn, from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, announced Wednesday that he will continue service on the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee and the National Parks, Forests and Public Lands subcommittee.
“I am pleased to continue working on the House Committee on Natural Resources during the 117th Congress,” Lamborn said. “As a senior member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, I will push to end the Biden Administration’s moratorium ban on new oil and gas leases and other anti-energy policies that would put Americans with high-paying jobs out of work.
“These burdensome policies will hurt American families with higher energy prices during a time when they are recovering from a pandemic.
“We should promote an all-of-the-above energy policy that ensures affordable, domestically produced energy, and security, for all Americans.”
