by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Public Health reported a pandemic total of 3,007 cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Monday.
The total number of cases for January was reported at 551, the highest number of cases reported in a single month since the pandemic began, with two weeks still to go in the month.
Currently none of the current cases are hospitalized.
Public Health was awaiting results from 204 pending COVID-19 tests from those submitted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.
