Thirty artists throughout Salida opened their doors to visitors Saturday and Sunday to show their work and processes during the annual Salida Studio Tour.
Visitors also had the opportunity to enter a drawing at each studio to win a $100 gift certificate at a studio of their choice among the artists displaying their work.
On Friday Pinon Real Estate Group hosted an art show and reception where many of the studio tour artists came to display their art.
“It’s whatever you can dream up,” Lex Johnson, originally from San Francisco, California, said. Johnson creates decorative ironwork at his studio at 8010 CR 152, and his work also can be seen at tisforge.blogspot.com.
He started working with iron when he was 10 years old and was taught to bend metal by his father, an auto mechanic. Johnson makes all kinds of creations, from coat hangers to decorative metal flowers, with most of his metal coming from Penrose Steel. The best part of his craft, he said, is that it involves him always learning. “I’ll never know it all.”
Kat Mast, formerly of Hayward, Wisconsin, said, despite having no background in art, she has always loved rocks. In recent years, she has discovered her artistic calling and now makes rock, metal, glass and wood mosaics. Her studio and home are at 240 Shavano Ave., and her Instagram is Kat_mast_mosaics.
Mast said she was inspired by an artist in Scotland, Rachel Davis, who worked with slate, and also by a mosaics class she took. She moved to Salida two years ago and said that the town is the first place where she’s put herself out there as an artist. “I feel like I’ve exploded as an artist since coming here,” she said.
Her husband is a contractor and brings her scrap plywood, which she uses for substrates, and other miscellaneous supplies such as nails or wires he finds. “Each piece means something to me,” she said.
Mast said she remembers where she found most of her materials, despite not usually remembering such occasions.
Some art is quick or impulsive, while other art creates a personality over time. “I like to keep things fresh and immediate. When you’re out on location, the light changes so fast you have to catch it,” Susan Mayfield of Salida said. She majored in printmaking at Charleston University and has since been working with pastels. Her pastel work is inspired by lighting arrangements, which she likes amplifying with saturating colors in her work. Her studio is at 222½ F St. in downtown Salida, and her work can be seen at SusanMayfield.net.
Printmaker and painter Thordis Neila Simonsen, formerly of Denver, described having a dialogue with her works, where she asks the piece what it wants or needs. “I work without a preconceived plan. I’m impulsive,” she said.
She makes monotype prints with a printing press and oil-based inks. In her method, ink from a plate is transferred onto paper, and each print is one of a kind. Sometimes she draws on the ink with a mat board, she said. For the background of her works, she spreads magnesium carbonate with a roller. Simonsen’s studio is at 119B E. First St., and her website is MuseumOfAuthenticity.org.
Shelby Cox, originally from Ponca City, Oklahoma, said his pieces develop more meaning and personality the longer he has them in his care. From scrap metal, he creates robots – something originally man-made that can have its own personality and backstory, yet isn’t human, he said.
After finishing his master’s degree in cultural anthropology, he had it in his head that he would build a robot to celebrate. Additionally, he was about to move homes, and knew he had to do something with the intended scrap metal before he moved. In New Mexico, where he lived at the time, people would leave scrap metal in the woods where he and his wife walked their dogs.
“It’s fun to have no idea where I’m going – I dump out buckets of scrap metal and just start,” he said. After the move, he got started on his next robot straight away, and now he has a parade of them. His studio is at 1141 D St., and his website is Etsy.com/RobotParadeMetalArt.
