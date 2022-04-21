DENVER – New court information states that an 81-year-old man accused of setting fire at the Moffat Post Office told investigators he was attempting to kill himself by setting himself on fire.
The information about Donald Renner is in a document his public defender filed this week in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
The Mountain Mail reported the case in March at the time an indictment of Renner was unsealed, charging him with arson of the Post Office on July 16, 2021.
“Mr. Renner admitted to being at the Moffat Post Office when the fire was set but stated that he was attempting to kill himself by setting himself on fire,” the document states. “He informed the investigators he was suffering from stage four prostate cancer and at one point suggested that ‘his brain was not quite with him’ at the time of the alleged offense.”
The statements do not constitute admissions by Renner about how the events actually transpired, his attorney, Timothy O’Hara, wrote in the document.
The fire was detected quickly by a nearby resident and extinguished, according to the document which states the building sustained some “smoke staining and thermal damage.”
The public court file does not say whether Renner was injured or burned. The document says he lives in a camper in Moffat.
The Moffat Fire Department and the Saguache County sheriff’s staff responded to the fire.
The prosecutor “has disclosed to the defense attorney a substantial amount of information, including two search warrants and nearly 3.5 hours of audio/video footage,” the attorney wrote. “Based on conversations with government counsel it is likely that additional information remains outstanding, specifically, a report describing the government’s opinions on where accelerant was found in and around the post office.”
O’Hara said the government’s potential evidence includes 138 pages of material, including investigative police reports, witness statements, and photos; 64 pages of documents relating to the search warrant for Mr. Renner’s residence; nine pages of material relating to Mr. Renner’s criminal history; 54 pages of records relating to a search warrant for a cellular phone; 11 Excel spreadsheets containing information recovered from a cellular phone; and 22 audio/video files, with footage totaling approximately three and a half hours.
In a filing to the judge in the case, Renner’s attorney said he would need a considerable amount of time to evaluate the evidence and his client’s mental health in order to effectively represent him.
Judge William J. Martinez granted the request and set back court deadlines. A trial now is set for Sept. 19.
Renner is out of custody on a bond.
He is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has agents who specialize in arson cases, investigated the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.