by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida’s sales tax collection increased across the board in both the city’s 3 percent tax and the shared county tax for the month of July, which is often one of the top earning months for the city, Merrell Bergin, city treasurer, said.
The city collected $951,537 from its 3 percent sales tax in July 2022, up from July 2021’s $927,952, a difference of $23,585 or 2.5 percent. The city budgeted to receive $994,627 in July, creating a budget variance of negative 4.3 percent, down $43,090.
From Salida’s share of the county tax, the city collected $465,891, up $333,147 from July 2021’s revenue, for a $32,744, or 9.8 percent, difference. That was up from the city’s budgeted amount of $342,091, a net difference of 7 percent, or $23,801.
In total, the city collected $1,317,428 in July 2022 and $1,261,009 in July 2021, a 4.5 percent increase, or $56,329. Overall the revenue was below the city’s budgeted amount of $1,336,717, a difference of negative $19,289 or negative 1.4 percent.
Looking at sales tax revenue year to date, Salida has collected $5,351,505 in its 3 percent sales tax, up from 2021’s 5,234,688, a difference of $116,817 or 2.2 percent. The city has budgeted $5,322,589 in 2022, creating a variance of $18,916 or 0.4 percent.
The shared county sales tax is also up for 2022: $1,925,855 this year compared to last year’s $1,821,616, a 5.7 percent or $104,240 difference. The city has budgeted $1,753,848 collection from the county, which creates a variance of $172,007 or 9.8 percent.
In total, the city has collected $7,277,360 through July 2022, up from 2021 when it collected $7,056,304, a difference of $221,056 or 3.1 percent. The city budgeted $7,086,437 thus far for 2022, which is a budget variance of $190,923 or 2.7 percent.
