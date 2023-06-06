Rainbow Trail work – Volunteers arrive for National Trails Day

For National Trails Day, volunteers from Salida Mountain Trails, Central Colorado Mountain Riders, Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked to improve 4 miles of the Rainbow Trail, plus some areas beyond.
Tools, training and food were provided.
The teams worked east from the intersection of CR 108 and the Rainbow Trail to remove rocks, put in water drains, level out whoops and improve loose rocky climbs. Last season they worked west and covered 3 miles.
“We’re dealing with a burn scar, cleaning out drainage and moving boulders,” SMT executive director Jon Terbush said. “We made a significant impact.”
This is the second year SMT has worked on a big project like this, partnering with the same groups, Terbush said. “It’s about stewardship and partnership. It’s a really exciting thing about fun new trails, but … it’s our mission to maintain them.
“It’s awesome we have these relationships,” he said. “It’s not like this everywhere in the state.”
Soulcraft Brewing donated beer, as did Athletic Brewing Company, including nonalcoholic options. Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop donated food for the volunteer lunch. The event maxed out on participation with around 60 volunteers.
“It’s an excellent event to bring the clubs together for a common cost to improve the Rainbow Trail,” Bob Daniel, president of the Mountain Riders, said. “I learn a lot working with the trail builders.”
After work finished, Daniel said he rode back the whole way on what the teams had completed, “and we definitely made it better.”
