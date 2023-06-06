Rainbow Trail work – Volunteers arrive for National Trails Day

Trail volunteers, from left, Mike McHenry of Salida, Lance Long of Poncha Springs, Jacob Clodfelter of Buena Vista and Jennifer Fenwick of Poncha Springs take a break Saturday after working on the Rainbow Trail for National Trails Day. The group of around 60 volunteers covered 4 miles of trail.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

For National Trails Day, volunteers from Salida Mountain Trails, Central Colorado Mountain Riders, Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked to improve 4 miles of the Rainbow Trail, plus some areas beyond. 

Tools, training and food were provided.

