U.S. stocks were lower Tuesday, giving back some of Monday’s gains. The energy sector was the biggest decliner, while the communications sector was the only one to finish in positive territory.
Consumer confidence improved in September, which some economists attributed to an improving labor market and a slowdown in new coronavirus cases.
Treasuries were mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 131 points, 0.5 percent, to 27,453.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 737,826,902.
Gold rose $19.80 to $1,902.10 and crude oil fell $1.61 to $38.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.41 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .64 percent.
